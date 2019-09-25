The start of conference play has been kind to Giovana Melo in her time at Cal State Bakersfield.
Now in her sixth season as Roadrunners volleyball coach, Melo is a perfect 5-0 in Western Athletic Conference openers.
In the past two seasons, an opening victory has led to extended win streaks to begin WAC play. CSUB started 6-0 in conference en route to an NCAA Tournament berth in 2017, then began the WAC slate 4-0 last season.
Known for incorporating several new pieces into her intense system, Melo sees non-conference play as a way to work the kinks out, and thinks her teams are generally more prepared to handle the rigors of play when the conference slate rolls around.
“A lot of times we have new players that start for us that haven’t played much, so I think it takes a little time for us to get it going," she said. "But once we do, and once we understand what we need to do and learn a little more about the system, we get better.”
The five-year opener streak will be put to the test Thursday, when the Roadrunners travel to face a Missouri-Kansas City team projected to be a serious contender in a tight conference field.
The Kangaroos, who were picked third but received two first-place votes in the preseason poll, enter with one of the league's top passers in Alli Schomers, who is third in the WAC with 8.79 assists per set. She is passing to a strong, deep front line, led by middle hitter Ty Lukes, the conference's preseason player of the year.
Within their first five conference matches, the Roadrunners also face projected WAC runner-up Utah Valley (Oct. 3) and winner New Mexico State (Oct. 10).
Though acknowledging they are in for a challenge, those in the CSUB locker room aren't putting too much stock into preseason rankings, saying they're more interested in playing things out on the court.
"I think that all the teams in our conference (are) pretty evened out," said sophomore outside hitter Hayley McCluskey, who leads CSUB with 116 kills. "It’s who’s going to show up that day and who’s ready to play. And I think that we’re a team who is ready to play."
Thursday's match in Kansas City begins at 5 p.m. The Roadunners will be on the road through Saturday when they face Chicago State. CSUB is 15-0 all-time against the Cougars.
