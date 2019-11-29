A balanced offensive attack led the Cal State Bakersfield to its first win over a Division I opponent Friday night.
Taze Moore had a 16-point, 10-rebound double-double and the Roadrunners raced past Hampton 70-57 against Hampton at the Icardo Center.
After playing just three minutes against Sam Houston State on Tuesday, De'Monte Buckingham returned from a hip injury to score 12 points. Darrin Person also finished in double-figures, scoring 10 for CSUB, which never trailed and led by as many as 24 points in the second half.
The Roadrunner defense was also strong, holding Hampton to 35 percent (17-of-49) from the field while holding a 53-29 rebounding advantage. The 53 boards was the second most by a Roadrunner team since the program made the move to Division I.
CSUB, which snapped a three-game losing streak to improve to 3-5, has an immediate turnaround, hosting San Diego Christian at 7 p.m. Saturday.
