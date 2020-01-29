The Cal State Bakersfield softball team won't be easing its way into the 2020 season.
The team's schedule, released Wednesday, begins with a 7 p.m. game against defending national champion UCLA on Thursday, Feb. 6. The Roadrunners will face the Bruins, who open the season ranked No. 4, twice in the span of three days as part of the season-opening Stacy Winsberg Memorial Tournament, which alternates between Los Angeles and San Diego.
CSUB will also face San Diego and Pittsburgh on Friday before closing the Winsberg Tournament against Cal Poly at 7 p.m. Saturday.
The Roadrunners will also compete in the Libby Matson Tournament in Stockton on Feb. 15 and 16 before taking part in the Amy S. Harrison Classic in Riverside from March 6-8.
They open WAC play at home against Utah Valley on March 20. The WAC Tournament, hosted by Grand Canyon in Phoenix, takes place from May 6-9.
