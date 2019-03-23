The Cal State Bakersfield softball team won both games against Cal Baptist on Saturday at Roadrunner Softball Complex.
Game 1 saw CSUB come out on top 1-0 as Kiara Azevedo threw a seven-inning, complete-game shutout. Azevedo gave up three hits, two walks and struck out three, moving to 5-3 on the season. Ally Miller scored the Roadrunners lone run in the third inning on a Cal Baptist error.
Pitcher Daryn Hitzel picked up the win in the nightcap. She threw seven innings, giving up one earned run on five hits, a walk and two strikeouts. The Roadrunners scored two runs in the second inning on a two-run base hit from Cydney Curran and added another run in the fifth on an RBI single from Samantha Pech.
CSUB is now 10-12 on the season and 2-1 in Western Athletic Conference play. Cal Baptist is 14-17, 1-2 in league.
