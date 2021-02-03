The Cal State Bakersfield softball team's hiatus will stretch into at least 2022.
The school announced on Wednesday that the Roadrunner softball squad would be opting out of the 2021 spring season. In a statement, coach Crissy Buck-Ziegler said that too many players had chosen to sit out the season, making it impossible to field a team.
"This was an extremely difficult and heartbreaking decision that our team made regarding opting out of the 2021 season," Buck-Ziegler said in a statement. "We love the game of softball, but the health, safety and well-being of our women will always come first. We will remain focused in our pursuit of academic excellence and will continue to develop our scholar-athletes."
The news comes just five days after the Big West Conference announced that it has established protocols that would allow both baseball and softball teams to return to action this spring. CSUB's baseball and softball team haven't taken the field since March 8 of last year, those seasons eventually canceled by the COVID-19 pandemic.
"The decision to compete this spring has not been taken lightly by any member of CSUB Athletics," Athletic Director Kenneth Siegfried said in a statement. "I fully support our softball student-athletes and their choice to opt out of this season. We will continue to stand behind our `Runners and support their efforts toward academic success, which has always been our top priority for all of our scholar-athletes."
As of now, Siegfried says all other spring sports teams at CSUB are planning to go through with a 2021 season. The Big West has yet to establish return to play protocols for track and field, golf and beach volleyball, but stated last week that "championships are planned for this spring" in those sports.