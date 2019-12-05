It's reasonable to think Saturday's game would have major significance to Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball coach Rod Barnes.
Barnes, who has four players who hail from the southeast, hoped to schedule a challenging non-conference game in the region to give them a chance to play close to home. That effort resulted in a scheduled Saturday matchup with the University of Mississippi, where he achieved great success as both a player and a coach.
Born roughly two-and-a-half hours from the campus in Satartia, Miss., Barnes thrived as a guard at Ole Miss from 1985-88, where he currently ranks among the school's all-time top-10 in assists (third, 456), 3-point percentage (fourth, 39.7) and steals (eighth, 154).
As a senior in 1987-88, he became the first Rebel to record 500 points, 100 rebounds and 100 assists in a season en route to earning First-Team All-SEC honors.
He followed that up with a strong run on the bench. After joining the Rebel staff as an assistant in 1993, he took over as head coach in 1998, holding the position until 2006. In that time, he went 141-109 and led the Rebels to their only Sweet-16 appearance in 2001, a season that ended with him winning the Nasmith College Coach of the Year Award.
The school will commemorate Barnes' return by recognizing his accomplishments over the PA prior to the national anthem Saturday. They'll also be giving away t-shirts reading "Rod's Squad," the name given to the student section during his tenure as head coach.
So what does all this, mean to Barnes? It appears that's to be determined.
“Maybe at some point it will hit home," Barnes said following his team's 64-60 loss to UC Santa Barbara Tuesday. "I can’t say what’s going to happen (leading up to the game). There may be some emotions that I don’t know right now.
"I want to win the game so I’ve got a lot of work with our staff to get these guys ready. Once I get there I’ll probably start having feelings about it. It’s all business until we get to the floor.”
Barnes hasn't expressed much emotion around the team either, as players say he's kept his focus on trying to give the program's a win against a Power Conference opponent.
“He just told us it ain’t about him, even though he played there," said junior guard Czar Perry, who grew up four-and-a-half hours from Oxford in El Dorado, Ark. "We just need to go get an SEC (win) because it hasn’t been done here before.”
The only specific plan Barnes has is to heavily indulge in southern cooking.
"I'll probably have a bunch of doggie bags on my way back," he said.
Though Mississippi will always be home, Barnes, now in his ninth season at CSUB, says he's content with his current position, a feeling that may explain why he's yet to be hit with a wave of nostalgia upon his return to his alma mater.
“I’ve made home every place I’ve been," he said. "I’m in love with Bakersfield, I’m in love with this university, I’m in love with what we’re doing. I just count it as a privilege to go to have this opportunity we have.”
