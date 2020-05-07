Though COVID-19 restrictions prevented an in-person show, the Cal State Bakersfield athletics department was still able to hold its annual Rowdy Awards virtually Thursday night.

The awards ceremony, now in its ninth year, was broadcast on the department's YouTube page. A full list of winners is posted below.

Golden Circle: Dallis Jones, women's basketball; Cydney Curran, softball; Macey Mills, women's golf; Brandi Borjon, women's golf; Sophie Freeman, women's soccer; Jayssie Hayes, women's swimming and diving; Maddie Cosgrove, women's swimming and diving; Mariah LeSure, women's track and field; Julianne Finch, women's track and field; Bianca Frausto, women's cross country; Sidney Wicks, volleyball; Rafa Bonifacio, beach volleyball; Taze Moore, men's basketball; Justin Edler-Davis, men's basketball; Richie Campbell, men's swimming and diving; Russell Rohlfing, wrestling; Wyatt Gerl, wrestling; Niklas Korber, men's soccer; Felix Cooper Adamo, men's track and field; Kimberly Pantoja, cheer; Aubree Gonzales, dance; Kristine McDonald, band

Newcomer of the year: Mikayla Popham, women's swimming and diving; Jacen Roberson, baseball.

Campus Life leadership: Hannah Walker, women's track and field.

Weight room warrior: De'Monte Buckingham, men's basketball

AD's make a difference: Aj Frausto, women's track and field; Biana Frausto, women's track and field; Davonte Butler, baseball

Clutch performer of the year: Josh Loomer, wrestling

Rudy Carvajal Community Service: Men's swimming and diving team

Best individual turnaround: Miracle Saxon, women's basketball; Carlos Armendariz, men's soccer

Blue-Gold: Sidney Wicks, volleyball; Sophie Freeman, women's soccer; Damian Henderson, baseball

Kegley-McCall best team GPA: Women's golf

'Runner spirit: Katelyn Hallmark, cheer

Heart of a champion: Caitlin Goetjen, women's soccer; Taze Moore, men's basketball

Best academic performance: Niklas Korber, men's soccer

All-academic team: Andie Easley, women's basketball; Bianca Frausto, women's cross country/track and field; Allie Crawley, women's golf; Jordan Martinez, women's soccer; Cydney Curran, softball, Isabella Magalong, women's swimming and diving; Hana Makonova, volleyball; Noah Cordova, baseball; Justin McCall, men's basketball; Justin Markus, men's soccer; Alex Dragan, men's swimming and diving; Justin Fobel, men's track and field; Noah Blakley-Beanes, wrestling

Best individual contest: Jordan Martinez, women's soccer; Justin Edler-Davis, men's basketball

Flachmann: Autumn D'Arcy, women's swimming and diving; Kris Rogic, men's swimming and diving

President's Award: Jayssie Haynes, women's swimming and diving; Russell Rohlfing, wrestling

