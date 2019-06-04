Cal State Bakersfield junior pitcher Darius Vines became the highest drafted baseball player from Cal State Bakersfield when he was selected in the seventh round of the MLB Draft by the Atlanta Braves on Tuesday.
Vines, the 217th overall selection, was taken one round earlier than pitcher Scott Brattvet, who was taken 255th overall in 2013 by the Cincinnati Reds.
"It has been a journey and I would like to thank the coaching staff at CSUB for giving me the opportunity to be a part of their team,” Vines said. “I wouldn’t be where I am without the coaching staff and the team."
Vines, a 6-foot-1, 190-pound right-hander, was 5-3 with a 4.10 ERA in 74 ⅔ innings for the ‘Runners this season. Vines struck out 98 batters in 13 starts this season, his first at CSUB after transferring from Yavapai College in Prescott, Ariz. The slot value for that pick is $201,000.
The Oxnard native, who went to Ventura-St. Bonaventure High, went at least six innings in 10 of this starts this season and struck out a career-high 10 batters against Texas-Rio Grande Valley on May 11.
"What a great day for Darius and Roadrunner baseball,” CSUB head coach Jeremy Beard said. “Darius is a competitor and deserves an opportunity at the next level. It has been great to see him develop and become that much closer to his dream of playing in the Major Leagues."
He was previously drafted in the 32nd round of the 2016 draft by the Houston Astros after graduating from Ventura-St. Bonaventure High and in the 27th round by the Chicago Cubs the following year after his freshman season at Oxnard College.
