A seeming formality became reality as Cal State Bakersfield has officially suspended all athletic activities indefinitely.
The school made a formal announcement on its athletics website Friday morning, stating: "With the best interests of its student-athletes, coaches, staff, fans, and the Bakersfield community in mind, the CSU Bakersfield Athletics Department has decided to indefinitely suspend all team athletics activities. With the global spread of coronavirus (COVID-19), CSUB is committed to proactively ensuring the health and safety of all Roadrunners by limiting any further spread of the virus through travel, competition, and practice."
All NCAA games for the winter and spring were cancelled as a reaction to the spread of the Coronavirus on Thursday. The biggest domino to fall was the men's and women's basketball tournament, but the news also brought an abrupt end to springs sports, all of which have been underway for weeks.
CSUB baseball coach Jeremy Beard expressed hope that his team could still practice, with the end goal of competing in inter-squad scrimmages. But in a text sent after the Californian went to press Thursday night, Athletic Director Ziggy Siegfried revealed the school would be "suspending all competitions and practices until further notice."
The NCAA also announced Friday it would be suspending all recruiting through April 15.
In one piece of good news, the NCAA revealed Friday that it has begun the process of providing an additional year of eligibility for spring athletes who had their 2020 seasons abruptly end.
"Council leadership agreed that eligibility relief is appropriate for all Division I student-athletes who participated in spring sports," the organization said in a release. "Details of eligibility relief will be finalized at a later time. Additional issues with NCAA rules must be addressed and appropriate governance bodies will work through those in the coming days and weeks."
Smart.
