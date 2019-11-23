A brief lead quickly and permanently evaporated for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, which was crushed under the heavy pressure of No. 8 Gonzaga in a 77-49 loss Saturday.
The Roadrunners scored the game's first points on a Ronne Readus layup, but the Bulldogs needed just 16 seconds to take the lead for good on a Killian Tillie 3-pointer, a basket that kick-started a 10-0 run.
For much of the night, CSUB was stifled by the swarming pressure of Gonzaga. The Roadrunners committed 10 turnovers in the first 10 minutes and finished with 27 giveaways, which tied for the most they've had in a game this decade.
The 'Runners, who had one of the nation's worst free throw disparities a year ago, had the same problem Saturday night, shooting just nine attempts compared to 39 by the Bulldogs.
Justin Edler-Davis had his first double-digit scoring game of the season in the loss, finishing with 11 points. He was the only CSUB player to hit double figures.
De'Monte Buckingham tied for the game lead with seven rebounds.
Now at 2-4, CSUB is still looking for its first win against a Division I opponent. The Roadrunners will aim to get it against 2-3 Sam Houston State at the Icardo Center Tuesday. On Saturday, the Bearkats suffered a 90-81 loss to a San Francisco team that defeated CSUB 100-70 on Wednesday.
Tuesday's game, the first of four straight home games for the Roadrunners, tips at 7:30 p.m.
