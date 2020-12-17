Cal State Bakersfield's Big West basketball debut has been pushed back.
Due to a health order in Yolo County, UC Davis will be unable to compete in previously scheduled men's and women's basketball games on Dec. 27 and 28. The Aggie men were scheduled to come to the Icardo Center, while the women's matchups were set to take place in Davis.
The Yolo County health order states that "all competitive games, scrimmages and similar activities that do not allow for physical distancing are prohibited."
This marks the latest in a recent string of cancellations for the Roadrunner basketball programs.
A scheduled men's game on Saturday was canceled earlier this week after opponent Life Pacific chose to opt out. Then, on Wednesday, the Roadrunner women canceled a pair of games, saying of the decision, "We cannot offer more specifics, other than to say the health and safety of our university community is our top priority."
The men's team is now set to begin conference play with games at Long Beach State on Jan. 1 and 2. The women's team will host Long Beach State on the same dates.
On the plus side, the CSUB men were able to add an additional non-conference game against Stanford on Monday. The game will be played at Kaiser Permanente Arena in Santa Cruz at 6 p.m. and will be aired on the Pac-12 Network.