Cal State Bakersfield has gone the international route to boost its 2021-22 recruiting class.
The team announced Friday that junior college transfer guard Dalph Panopio had signed a National Letter of Intent and would join the Roadrunners next season. He will spend this season at South Plains Junior College in Levelland, Texas.
"We are excited to add Dalph to our`Runner family," CSUB coach Rod Barnes said in a press release. "Dalph is a very solid guard that is fundamentally sound. He has played against international competition for several years. He has a ton of experience playing against and with high-level players."
Raised in Rome, Italy, Panopio is of Filipino descent and has played for the Philippine National Team. He averaged 7.3 points, 4 rebounds, 4 assists and 1.3 steals with the team during the 2018 FIBA U-18 Asian Championship.