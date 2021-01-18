The Worldwide Leader in Sports is taking notice of the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team fast start to conference play.
Currently 5-1 in the Big West, the Roadrunners will get an opportunity to play in front of a nationally televised audience on Jan. 29, when ESPNU will broadcast a home game against Cal State Fullerton. The matchup will be the network's Big West Wild Card Game of the Week.
It will mark the first time a CSUB home game will air on ESPN's linear programing. To accommodate the broadcast schedule, tip time is being moved from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.
The Roadrunners have a conference-best five wins in Big West play thus far and are one game behind of defending champion UC Irvine (2-0) in the loss column. CSUB will be on the road for a pair of games against UC Riverside, which enters the week 3-1 in league play, on Friday and Saturday.