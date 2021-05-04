CSUB men sign another from the JUCO ranks

The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team has added to its 2021-22 roster, signing a high-volume scorer from the junior college ranks.
The team announced Tuesday it had signed Kaleb Higgins to a National Letter of Intent following an excellent two-year stint at Holmes Community College (Miss).
A 5-foot-10 guard from Pine Bluff, Ark., Higgins earned Player of the Year honors in the North Division of the Mississippi Association of Community Colleges Conference in 2021, averaging 19.1 points, 4.8 assists, 4.8 rebounds and 1.3 steals per game.
He also proved to be dangerous from the outside, connecting on 39 percent of his 3-point attempts. His performance helped lead Holmes to the Sweet 16 of the NJCAA National Tournament.
Higgins comes to CSUB from the same junior college that produced Czar Perry, a two-year starting point guard who entered the transfer portal at the close of the 2020-21 season.