Three days after the school's women's team kicked off the 2020-21 season, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team is scheduled to make its long-awaited return to the court.
The school on Monday announced that the Roadrunners would begin non-conference play with a road game against Santa Clara on Wednesday. A time and location for the game has yet to be announced.
Santa Clara has opened its season with three-consecutive wins, including a 66-63 victory over Big West member UC Davis on Nov. 27.
The Roadrunners also announced a date for their first home game of the season, as they will play host to Anaheim-based Bethesda University on Monday. The game will tip at 7 p.m. at the Icardo Center.
More non-conference games are expected to be announced in the coming weeks. CSUB is scheduled to kick off its inaugural Big West season with a pair of home games against UC Davis on Dec. 27 and 28.
The Roadrunners haven't taken the court for a game since March 7. Their final conference tournament as a member of the WAC was canceled during the beginning stages of the COVID-19 pandemic.