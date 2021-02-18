A few weeks ago, an troubling trend from previous seasons appeared to be reemerging for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team.
In the last two years, the Roadrunners got off to fast starts in Western Athletic Conference play, opening at 6-1 in 2019 and 4-1 in 2020. But in both seasons, hopes for competing for an NCAA Tournament berth began to dissipate by February.
The 'Runners dropped eight of their last nine to close the 2019 regular season, then fell in a 14-2 hole before losing 85-70 to Texas Rio Grande Valley in the WAC Tournament opener. They then went 2-9 down the stretch a season ago, limping in as a seven seed at a conference tournament that was eventually canceled.
Things appeared to be following a similar script two weeks ago, as an ugly 70-53 loss at UC Irvine sent CSUB, which was 6-1 to start its first Big West season, to a third loss in four games.
But unlike the previous two years, these Roadrunners appear to have picked themselves off the canvas. They responded with an impressive 62-57 road win against two-time defending Big West champ Irvine the following night, then swept a home series against UC San Diego last weekend.
Now 14-7 overall, and 8-4 in the Big West, spirits are understandably higher than in previous years, as CSUB looks to lock into a top-three seed at the upcoming Big West tourney.
“It’s definitely a good feeling. When you win, people are happy," senior guard Justin Edler-Davis said following a 65-50 win over UC San Diego last Saturday. "It's a good vibe in the locker room and we're looking forward to just carrying that on."
CSUB will try to carry on those good vibes into a tough environment this weekend.
While Irvine (7-3) is still seem by some as the Big West favorite, the Anteaters currently join the rest of the league in looking up at UC Santa Barbara in the standings. The Gauchos, who host CSUB Friday and Saturday, enter the weekend on a 10-game winning streak and sit at 8-2 in the Big West.
A team with few glaring weaknesses, UCSB is currently first in the the league in scoring (79.1 points per game) and third in scoring defense (63), displaying a balance that led CSUB coach Rod Barnes to call them "the most talented team in our league top to bottom."
While Big West Player of the Year front-runner JaQuoiri McLaughlin -- who averages a league-best 5.1 assists to go along with 16.6 points -- runs the show, backcourt mate Ajare Sanni adds a huge punch off the bench, chipping in 12.1 points per game.
The Gauchos are in good shape inside as well, with 6-foot-9 forward Amadou Sow holding down the paint. Sow contributes 11.6 points while grabbing a conference-high 7.8 rebounds.
"They present a problem," Barnes said. "They have depth, they have experience. They're older, they've been through it. It's a lot of things that have me concerned about their team."
But just three weeks away from a Big West Tournament they believe they can win, players and coaches say such a challenging, late-season matchup should be highly beneficial, as it provides an opportunity to see how they stack up against the league's best.
"You would definitely get their best punch seeing them later in the season," Edler-Davis said. "Just getting a taste of them before we go to the tournament is always good. And we want to play well. We want to go into the tournament playing our best basketball. Hopefully we can do that (this weekend) in Santa Barbara."
Friday's game will be broadcast on ESPNU and tips at 8 p.m. Saturday's game begins at 7 p.m.
END OF THE LINE
While the CSUB men's team has one regular-season series left after this weekend, the women's team, which hosts UC Santa Barbara Friday and Saturday, is set to enter the conference tournament on an extended break.
Originally scheduled to travel to CSUN, the Roadrunners will be without an opponent next weekend after the Matadors chose to opt out of the 2020-21 season. If they're unable to add an additional game, the Roadrunners wouldn't play again until at least March 9, the first day of the Big West Tournament.
Though seeing a benefit in such a prolonged rest, coach Greg McCall also expressed worry that his team, which has won five of six entering the weekend, could lose steam heading into postseason play.
"It does give us an opportunity to get us some players (rest)," McCall said. "We can get an opportunity to get some more therapy in and get some players back to almost 100 percent. But it also kind of hurts us a bit because you've got so much time off. We'll see what happens."
The Roadrunners (9-7, 7-5) and Gauchos (3-12, 3-8) tip off at the Icardo Center at 4 p.m. both Friday and Saturday.