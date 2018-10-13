Preseason Western Athletic Conference favorite Seattle University jumped out to a two-goal halftime lead and never looked back in a 2-0 victory over Cal State Bakersfield on Saturday night.
The men’s soccer game was played in Seattle.
The Redhawks first goal, in the sixth minute of action, came from Noe Meza, while goal No. 2 came in the 39th minute from Hal Uderitz.
CSUB goalkeeper Rodrigo Sarmiento had a career-high eight saves.
The Roadrunners are now 4-8-1 on the season and 2-3-1 in the Western Athletic Conference. Seattle improved to 10-4-0 overall and 4-2-0 in the WAC.
