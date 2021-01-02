Disappointment from a brutal loss on Friday didn't linger, as Cal State Bakersfield's men's basketball team earned its first Big West win in comfortable fashion.
Justin Edler-Davis led a balanced scoring attack with 15 points and the Roadrunners controlled the glass for the second day in a row, earning a road split with Long Beach State with a 89-76 win Saturday afternoon.
For the second straight day, the Roadrunners had six players score in double figures, as they built up a lead that got as high as 19 in the second half.
They also dominated the glass for a second straight day, holding a 47-25 edge with 20 of those boards coming on the offensive end. Justin McCall had 13 points and tied teammate Ronne Readus with a game-high eight rebounds.
Taze Moore and Czar Perry both scored 11 points while Shawn Stith and De'Monte Buckingham each had 10 in the winning effort.
The win came one day after CSUB took the lead on a McCall dunk with 1.6 seconds to play, only to have the Beach force overtime with a pair of free throws after drawing a foul on the ensuing inbounds pass. Long Beach eventually won the game 90-89.
The wait for a first league win continues for the Roadrunner women, who fell to Long Beach at home for the second consecutive day, 68-59.
After building an early lead, CSUB had a sluggish defensive effort, allowing 23 points in the second quarter. The 'Runners followed that with a rough offensive showing in the third, scoring just nine points on just 4-of-12 shooting.
Andie Easley had a team-best 13 points, while Lexus Green added 11 with a career-best seven assists for CSUB, which dropped its fourth-straight game after a season opening win over California.
Both teams return to action with games against Cal Poly on Jan. 8 and 9. The men will host the Mustangs at 7 p.m. both nights, while the women will travel to Poly for games that haven't been given a start time yet.