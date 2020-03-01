Cal State Bakersfield will host countless more home games at the Icardo Center.
And with no seniors on the roster, most current Roadrunners likely have several more games at Icardo to look forward to in their college careers.
So when the team hosted its final home game as a member of the WAC, a 62-46 loss to dominant conference leader New Mexico State Saturday night, not everyone was feeling particularly sentimental about the end of one era and the impending start of a new one in the Big West.
“We wanted to win a game," junior Justin Edler-Davis said following Saturday's game. "We knew in the back of our minds that this was the last WAC game and we’re so thankful for the conference for everything they did for us but...everyone knows that we’re going to a new conference.
"And when that happens, it happens but until then we’re trying to win the WAC championship. Until then, that’s all we’re going to worry about."
Edler-Davis was far more vocal on the matter than fellow junior Taze Moore, who simply said he had the "same" feelings as his teammate.
Coach Rod Barnes, who helped initiate a 2013 move to the WAC after CSUB spent its first six years of D-I play as an independent, was more reflective than his players Saturday, recalling the years of work it took to find the Roadrunners a league to call home.
“I’m appreciative when someone gives me an opportunity," Barnes said. "I’m appreciative when someone helps me. I came here with a goal of getting us in a conference. We can’t forget it. Sometimes people forget where they came from and I’m not one that would do that.”
And while he was also disappointed with the result, Barnes said it felt fitting that the final conference game at Icardo was against New Mexico State, a dominant force in the league that was part of some of the most memorable moments in recent CSUB history.
Since 2012, the 'Runners are the only team other than the Aggies to represent the WAC in the NCAA Tournament, clinching the league's automatic bid with a buzzer-beating 57-54 win over NMSU in the 2016 WAC title game.
CSUB followed that up by topping the Aggies by one game for the regular season title in 2017, only for New Mexico State to get revenge with a 70-60 win in the conference tournament finale in Las Vegas.
Exacting revenge on NMSU will be a very tall task for the Roadrunners this season. Saturday's loss was CSUB's eighth in its last 10 games, while New Mexico State's win was its 33rd-consecutive in conference play.
But having met the challenge of taking down the Aggies before, Barnes isn't counting his team out, and is hopeful the rivalry hasn't fizzled out just yet.
“New Mexico State has helped us," he said. "Whenever you can be with someone and the kind of run that they have and the kind of excellence that they have as far as their winning and what they’ve done, it makes you get better. It’s helped us to prepare to go to the Big West.
“They kept me up hours and nights and days and on the road recruiting trying to chase them and catch them. It would have been nice to beat them (Saturday) to kind of conclude it. But hopefully we’ll get a chance to see them in Vegas.”
