A pair of big runs by Texas Tech proved too much for the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team to overcome in a Sunday road tilt against last season's national runner-up
Texas Tech went on a pair of 9-0 runs in the second half, and the 23rd-ranked Red Raiders pulled away for a 73-58 win in Lubbock Sunday afternoon.
Down just four, the Roadrunners cut that deficit in half when a Czar Perry jumper got them within 33-31 1:38 into the second half.
But the Red Raiders proceeded to hit 3-point shots on three consecutive possessions, all of which were made by Kyler Edwards, who finished with 20 points.
The 'Runners responded with a 10-2 run of their own, highlighted by triples by Cam Allen and Justin Edler-Davis.
The rally was cut short, though, as Tech freshman Jahmi'us Ramsey, who tied Edwards' game-high 20 points, scored seven during the second 9-0 run, helping the Red Raiders win their 54th consecutive non-conference road game.
Edler-Davis was the only Roadrunner to score in double figures, finishing with 10 points. Perry finished with a team-high seven assists. It was the fourth time in five games Perry recorded at least seven assists.
The Roadrunners wrap the non-conference portion of their schedule 6-9. They open WAC play with a pair of home games, beginning with a 7 p.m. Saturday tip against Grand Canyon.
