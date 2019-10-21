Before finally getting to see how they stack up against other opponents, the Cal State Bakersfield men's and women's basketball teams will bring their practice atmosphere into a public setting.
Following an offseason of transition, each team will take part in the annual Blue-Gold Scrimmage Tuesday at the Icardo Center, beginning at 7 p.m. Below is a brief look at what the public can expect when seeing each group for the first time.
Men
New faces will look to provide immediate production to a team that lost three of its top four scorers. Seven of the 12 players on the Roadrunner roster have yet to play a minute of game action in CSUB uniform.
Forwards Justin Edler-Davis and Greg Lee bring back the most experience having started 27 and 25 games respectively a season ago. Edler-Davis is the top returning scorer, averaging 8.6 points in his sophomore season.
Juniors Taze Moore and Justin McCall have also seen starting time in the front court, while sophomore forward Darrin Person averaged just over 8 minutes of action in 30 games off the bench a year ago.
A newcomer expected to fill the void left by All-WAC guard Jarkel Joiner, who transferred after averaging 15.6 points per game last season, is De'Monte Buckingham. Buckingham, who averaged 11.3 points and 6.2 rebounds in two years at Richmond, sat out all of last season after coming to CSUB in 2018.
On the transfer front, center Ronne Readus, forward Shawn Stith and guard Czar Perry come over from the junior college ranks, while guard Cam Allen and forward Jack Schoemann are immediately eligible after transferring from Loyola Marymount and Colorado State, respectively. True freshman Ray Somerville, a 6-foot-10 center from Media, Penn., rounds out the roster.
Readus, who averaged 11.2 rebounds per game at Fullerton College last season, is a strong candidate to replace the departed James Suber, who was second in the WAC with 8.1 rebounds a game in 2018-19.
Though coach Rod Barnes has an idea who will occupy some of his starting spots, the full five remains in flux, which in this instance, he says, isn't a bad thing.
"It’s going to be a hard decision to have that starting five," he said. "So most of the time I’ll probably be favorable to guys that are returning. But some of our new guys are really putting pressure on them. We're in a good position with our overall talent.”
Women
It's a similar story with the women's team, which loses three of its top four scorers, including All-WAC guard Alexxus Gilbert, who averaged a team-best 16.8 points and 2.7 assists.
The Runner women will also likely lean heavily on a transfer fresh off of a year out of action in 6-1 forward Jayden Eggleston, who averaged 7.6 points, 6.1 rebounds and 2.6 assists as a freshman at Iona in 2018-19.
Eggleston will look to pair with fellow 6-1 big Vanessa Austin, who had a team-high 148 rebounds a year ago. Eggleston was a preseason second-team All-WAC selection by the media, while Austin got a second-team nod from coaches.
Sophomore Miracle Saxon (4.9 points, 5.0 rebounds in 18-19) is the only other front-court player with Division I experience. Junior college transfer Makenzie Bond and true freshman I'yanna Lops will also compete for playing time.
Top returning scorer Ashley Austin (9.6 points) will lead a crowded backcourt that returns the services of two redshirt juniors who've missed significant playing time in the last two years. Daije Harris hasn't played since 2017 due to knee injuries, while Kate Tokuhara, who has started 55 games at CSUB, returns after ankle injuries cost her all but four games in 2018-19.
Senior Dalis Jones, who started eight games last season, and sophomore Jasmine Dixon also return, as does redshirt freshman Tyonna Singleton, who sat out a year ago. Newcomers in the backcourt are true freshman Lexus Green and grad transfer Andie Easley, who averaged 4.0 points in 20 games at Eastern Washington last winter.
Despite a middle-of-the-pack prediction from media and coaches, coach Greg McCall is setting the bar much higher for his team.
“We want to be one of the top teams in the country," he said. "We don’t want to settle. We want to make sure our program is one of those programs people recognize throughout the country.”
