Still hoping to solidify their standing in a new conference, the Cal State Bakersfield men’s and women’s basketball teams each face a solid litmus test this weekend.
For the Roadrunner men, year one in the Big West has been an objective success thus far. After snapping a two-game losing streak with an 83-73 win over Cal State Fullerton last Saturday, CSUB enters the weekend with a 7-3 record in league play.
Hoping to prove itself a contender in March, the Roadrunners have a good chance to do so this weekend, when they travel to face two-time defending Big West champion UC Irvine. The first game of the series tips off at 4 p.m. Friday.
The Anteaters, who upset fourth-seeded Kansas State in the opening round of the 2019 NCAA Tournament, have been on the radar of CSUB coach Rod Barnes for some time.
“We asked the question at the beginning of the year, could we compete in this league," Barnes said. "I think we’ve done a good job at this point. And now we get a chance to see what’s considered … over the last two or three years, the best team.”
The Anteaters, who are currently 5-1 in conference play, are led inside by 6-foot-9 Collin Welp and 6-11 Brad Greene.
Welp averages a team-high 12.7 points. Green adds 11.1, while pulling down a team-best 7.7 rebounds and blocking a conference-best 1.6 shots.
The duo, a big reason the Anteaters are a perfect 7-0 at home, will be a handful for a Roadrunner team that scored 60 points in the paint in last Saturday's win over Fullerton.
"(They're) just a problem. We’ve got to try to solve it," Barnes said. "We’ve got to do a great job. Our forwards have got to have a really good game and our guards have got to help them throughout the game, especially when we’re on the defensive end.”
Challenging as the games will be, CSUB has a chance to put itself smack dab in the middle of the race for the top seed at the Big West Tournament.
With a pair of wins, CSUB would pull into a tie with Irvine in the loss column, after the Anteaters squandered a 13-point second half lead in a 62-61 loss to Hawaii last Saturday.
Barnes isn't focusing on seeding just yet though, hoping his team will merely be up to the challenge of facing high-level competition this weekend.
"We know it's going to be tough this weekend, it's always tough on the road ... against the best team in the league that's playing very well right now," he said. "Whenever you go on the road, you just want to give yourself a chance to win."
Saturday's game, which will be nationally televised on ESPNU, tips at 7 p.m.
Things will be challenging for the 'Runner women as well, as they host an Anteater team that comes in 5-0 in the Big West.
“They’re going to be really confident because they haven’t lost a game yet in the conference," women's coach Greg McCall said. "They’ve got a couple girls that are really, really skilled. We’ve got to be ready to face that.”
Most skilled in that group is guard Kayla Williams, who enters the weekend third in the Big West in points (15.7) and assists (4.9) per game.
While Long Beach State (8-0), Irvine (5-0) and UC Davis (4-0) duke it out for the top spot, CSUB, which sits at 4-4 in conference play, currently leads a log-jammed group aiming for positions four through nine at the conference tournament.
But in a league that saw 0-8 Cal State Fullerton lose just 66-64 on the road against 8-0 Long Beach earlier in this season, McCall also isn't worried about seeding, saying his focus is on getting his team to peak when the postseason rolls around.
“It’s a tough go whoever you play in this conference," he said. "From top to bottom, you can’t sleep. You can’t say you’ve got an easy game because from top to bottom you can be beat at any time.”
Both Friday and Saturday's games at the Icardo Center tip at 4 p.m.