The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball added needed depth to its front court, pulling from one of the top junior college programs in the country.
The team announced Wednesday night that it had received a commitment from Cameron Smith, a 6-foot-7, 206-pound forward from Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, Miss. Smith will have two years of eligibility remaining.
Smith averaged 7.9 points and 6.7 rebounds per game on a Wildcat team that was a perfect 28-0 before the NJCAA season was canceled in March due to the Coronavirus. His numbers took a big jump from his freshman season, where in 18 games he averaged just 1.5 points in 4.2 minutes.
With the addition of Smith, the Roadrunners would have 13 scholarship players, the maximum allotment for a Division-I team. He may potentially also fill a void left by the departures of forwards Greg Lee and Darrin Person, who entered the transfer portal at the end of the 2019-20 season.
