Student-athletes have begun trickling onto the Cal State Bakersfield campus with more frequency.
The school and athletic department have recently put into work a plan that has allowed 16 percent of athletes to return to school to take part in individual strength and conditioning drills. This is an increase from an original reopening plan in which roughly seven percent of student-athletes were allowed on campus.
Athletes were initially sent home with the rest of the student body in March in light of the coronavirus outbreak.
"We are so happy for our scholar-athletes to be allowed to do what they love," CSUB President Lynnette Zelezny said in a release Monday. "We will be here, monitoring the safety of our competitors every step of the way."
All fall sports were postponed for the 2020 season at CSUB, with hopes that they would be able to be played in the spring.
CSUB is hoping to find a window to play men's and women's basketball games before the end of the 2020 year, after the NCAA recently announced that the Division I season could begin on Nov. 25. Athletic Director Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried is also optimistic that the Roadrunner men's and women's swimming and diving teams could begin competition as early as Nov. 1.
"I view our return as less of an on-off switch and more of a dimmer switch," Siegfried said in a release. "We will continue closely following health and safety guidelines and we will only allow as many student-athletes on campus as we can keep safe.
"We are excited to get going, but this will not be an overnight process. Our forward momentum is contingent on continued improvement of our local health climate and we will not put our `Runners or our community in jeopardy."