The Cal State Bakersfield women’s soccer team lost to Seattle, 4-3, on Friday at CSUB.
Down 4-1 in the second half, the Roadrunners made a late run but couldn’t get over the hump.
Aminah Settles scored two goals for CSUB, while Rachel Bowler scored two of her own for Seattle. Caitlin Goetjen scored the other goal for the Roadrunners.
CSUB is now 4-8 on the season and 1-2 in the Western Athletic Conference. Seattle is 4-7-2 overall and 2-1 in the WAC.
