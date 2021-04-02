CSUB center Ronne Readus involved in serious car accident

Ronne Readus, a senior center on the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, is in critical condition following a car accident in his hometown of San Diego Wednesday.
The CSUB Athletic Department announced the news Friday morning, saying "Ronne was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remains in the hospital with very serious injuries."
Representatives from athletic department and men's basketball were not made available for further comment.
Readus averaged a career-best 4.9 points and and 5.8 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. It was his second year with the Roadrunners after transferring from Fullerton College.