You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

CSUB center Ronne Readus involved in serious car accident

Montana St at CSUB Mens BB02

CSUB's Ronne Readus pulls down a contested rebound in a crowd during a 2019 game against Montana State at the Icardo Center. Readus is in critical condition from injuries sustained in a car accident in San Diego on Wednesday.

 Nick Ellis / For The Californian

Ronne Readus, a senior center on the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team, is in critical condition following a car accident in his hometown of San Diego Wednesday.

The CSUB Athletic Department announced the news Friday morning, saying "Ronne was taken to the hospital in critical condition. He remains in the hospital with very serious injuries."

Representatives from athletic department and men's basketball were not made available for further comment.

Readus averaged a career-best 4.9 points and and 5.8 rebounds during the 2020-21 season. It was his second year with the Roadrunners after transferring from Fullerton College. 

Coronavirus Cases