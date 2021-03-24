CSUB baseball team pressing pause

Health and safety protocols that have affected numerous Cal State Bakersfield athletics teams throughout the season have reached the school's baseball program as well.
On Wednesday, CSUB's athletic site announced that a three-game weekend series at Stanford had been cancelled and that "the Roadrunners will pause all baseball operations as a result of university and department-wide health and safety protocols."
A road series against Big West foe Cal State Fullerton on April 2-4 has also been cancelled. A press brief released by CSUB Athletics stated that "At this time, there are no plans to make up either (canceled) series."
The Roadrunners entered the weekend 6-5, having won five of their previous six games. This included taking three out of four against UC Riverside in their first conference series in the Big West last weekend.
If cleared, they will return to the field on April 9, when they will begin a four-game home set against UC Davis.