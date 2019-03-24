The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team fell to New Mexico State, 12-9, on the road.
The Roadrunners held a 8-7 lead going into the bottom of the 8th inning when the Aggies rallied for five runs.
CSUB (13-12, 1-2 WAC) started the ninth with
back-to-back doubles to cut the lead to 12-9 but New Mexico State (17-6, 2-1) held on for the win.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.