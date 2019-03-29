The Cal State Bakersfield baseball team fell to Seattle 7-6 on Friday in the first game of a three-game weekend series at Hardt Field on the campus of CSUB.
It was just the sixth win of the season for Seattle, which is now 6-17 on the year and 2-2 in Western Athletic Conference play. CSUB is 13-14 overall and 1-3 in the WAC.
Seattle took a 3-0 lead in the top of the second and eventually extended the lead to 5-0 in the top of the fifth. The Roadrunners answered with four runs in the bottom half of the inning but would get no closer. Seattle added two runs in the top of the seventh and didn’t look back.
Leadoff hitter Jacob Prater went 3 for 4 for the Redhawks with three RBIs. Kyler Murphy scored three runs for Seattle and Jake Taylor crossed the plate twice.
Jesse Rowley went 3 for 5 for CSUB with an RBI while Eric Charles went 2 for 3 with an RBI as well.
The two teams take the field again today at 6 p.m.
