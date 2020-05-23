Thinking back on the best weekend in the history of the school's baseball program, Cal State Bakersfield Athletic Director Kenneth Siegfried recalls an upsetting moment that became etched in his memory.
Facing elimination against a Seattle team that crushed them 9-3 one day prior, things looked grim for the Roadrunners during the 2015 Western Athletic Conference Tournament.
Needing two wins over the Redhawks to capture a WAC tournament title, CSUB's season was on the brink after Seattle scored twice in the top of the ninth inning to take a 5-3 lead in the final round of the double-elimination tourney.
With the 'Runners just three outs from a season-ending defeat, Siegfried glanced over at the opposing dugout, where he noticed a premature celebration had broken out.
“It got down to the point where Seattle players were squirting water all over themselves," he said. "They felt like the game was over. I even saw the WAC trophy get set right in their dugout to prepare to celebrate.”
This wasn't the first (or last) time these Roadrunners were put in such a situation. During the regular season, they'd won seven games in which they overcame a multi-run deficit.
So with the pressure was cranked up to new levels, a veteran group that had experienced its share of tournament heartbreak kept its cool, calmly preparing to extend a season they hoped would provide a long-awaited postseason breakthrough.
“We’d gone through a lot, not just that game but the prior years," said pitcher Hayden Carter, one of 12 seniors on the 2015 team. "We’d been there before, we’d come back from bigger deficits. I guess there was a little bit of pressure and a little bit of anxiety in the dugout, but I think more of it was a quiet confidence and an internal feeling of ‘We’ve got this, we’ll be fine.'"
The path to even get to this moment was a rocky, uncertain one, as one year earlier, the architect of the team seemed poised to walk away.
One last ride
Bill Kernen didn't feel right at the end of the 2014 WAC Tournament.
Having announced his retirement weeks earlier, Kernen's time at CSUB appeared over when the 'Runners lost a 3-1 elimination game against Sacramento State.
Kernen had walked away from the game before. After seven years as the head coach at Cal State Northridge, he left in 1995 to pursue a career as a playwright and filmmaker in New York City.
After six seasons at CSUB, he planned to return to his life in New York. But as he huddled with a defeated team at the end of the 2014 season, Kernen suddenly felt like he was making a big mistake.
Kernen had been with the program since its inception, coming out of retirement to become the first head coach in school history in 2009. Though things started rocky — CSUB went just 13-37 in its first season — the Roadrunners quickly became a formidable club.
They had their first winning season in 2011 (33-22) and after four years as an independent, made an immediate splash upon joining the WAC in 2013, going 18-9 in league play to capture a regular-season conference title.
But the success of that season didn't produce an NCAA bid, as the 'Runners mustered just three hits in a 1-0 WAC Tournament loss to UT-San Antonio.
After evaluating what would be his 2015 roster, Kernen believed he'd have enough talent to finally get over that hump and knew he'd regret not seeing things through to the end.
"I just thought about it and I said ‘You know what, I can’t be sitting at home watching these guys win a WAC championship and go to a regional,’" he said. "I wasn’t going to be sitting in my living room to watch all that.”
Just days later, Kernen unretired, and immediately set his sights on a postseason bid that proved difficult to secure.
A comeback in two parts
If Kernen were to write a script based on the 2015 elimination game comeback against Seattle, he'd likely be asked to punch up the drama.
For starters, there was no big speech to rile the team up, as that moment came in private weeks earlier.
The highly anticipated season had great moments early, including a 7-4 win over No. 9 Arizona State, where CSUB overcame a 3-0, sixth-inning deficit.
But there were rough times too. Following a 3-1 home loss to Utah Valley on March 29, CSUB had won just two of its previous 10 games and saw its record dip to 13-14-1.
During these struggles, Kernen and his staff gathered players for a "come to Jesus" meeting. David Metzgar, a sophomore who led the team in hitting (.347) and RBIs (42), says the discussions ran well into the night, with a two-hour talk with coaches followed immediately by a two-hour players-only meeting.
Though feeling exhausted afterwards, Metzgar said the talks helped clear the air, as he and his teammates left invigorated.
"After that, we were like a completely different team," Metzgar said. "We were ready to go."
The results showed on the field. CSUB responded by winning 12 of its next 13 games, finding a consistency that helped secure the No. 3 seed at the WAC Tournament.
So with the season on the line against Seattle, Kernen didn't feel compelled to throw a wrench into the proceedings with a rah-rah speech.
"I think they would have been a little bit confused by that because they were pretty much in charge of their own motivation at that point," he said.
What happened next wouldn't make for an exciting highlight video, but it was enough to extend CSUB's season.
The Roadrunners tied the game despite not recording a single hit in the ninth inning. Metzgar made it 5-4 with an RBI groundout before Jordie Hein scored the tying run on wild pitch.
The 10th inning also ended in seemingly nondescript fashion. Following two singles and an intentional walk, Joey Sanchez delivered the winning RBI with a bases-loaded walk, clinching a 6-5 win to force a winner-take-all championship tilt the following day.
The final game followed a similar script, as CSUB found itself down 4-1 entering the eighth inning. But this time, the drama would be spiked to a production-level quality.
After the leadoff batter was put out, a Kris Cayton walk and singles by Sanchez and Hein loaded the bases for Mylz Jones, who tied the game with a bases-clearing double down the left field line.
Next batter Metzgar then gave CSUB a 5-4 lead by singling home Jones, a dizzying moment that occupied Metzgar's mind the rest of the way.
“I remember getting on base and then I just kind of blacked out until we won," said Metzgar, the tournament MVP. "After I hit that ball, I knew we were going to win. Next thing I know, we were celebrating.”
While the end result is correct, the process was less succinct than Metzgar remembers.
After putting down the first two batters of the inning, CSUB reliever Nick Rogowski ran into some control issues, hitting one man, walking another, then finding himself in a 3-1 count against Seattle's Grant Newton.
But with the winning run on base, Rogowski found the plate, forcing Newton to hit a shallow fly ball to right. Getting a good jump, Drew Seelman, who scored as a pinch-runner on Jones' double, made a running catch, clinching a long-coveted NCAA Tournament bid.
Having returned specifically for such a moment, an eerie calm came over Kernen during the nerve-wracking ninth inning, as he says he felt fully assured his club would close the deal.
“This is going to sound spooky or whatever...but I can still see myself in the corner of the dugout in the ninth inning and we had to get them out one more time," he said. "And I had this feeling that I’d been there before. One of those deja vu feelings you get and I said ‘We’re going to get this done.’ I just knew these guys were going to do this. And they did.”
A vision realized
The WAC Tournament win, which happened five years ago Sunday, wasn't the last of the 2015 season.
Sandwiched between a pair of losses to UCLA, the Roadrunners eked out a 2-1 win over Ole Miss at the Los Angeles Regional. To this day, it's the only Division-I NCAA Tournament win in the history of CSUB athletics.
Following his last-minute decision to delay his retirement, Roadrunner players were happy to deliver for Kernen, who returned to New York at season's end.
“That was one of the biggest motivational factors," said Carter, the 2015 WAC Pitcher of the Year. "We kind of knew that was the last year he was going to be around. He had done a lot for every single one of us. I owe a lot of my success to him and I think a lot of the guys who’ve gone through that program can say the same thing. It was definitely rewarding to see coach Kernen’s vision come full circle.”
The 2015 season remains a cherished memory for Kernen, who credits a group of dedicated players for taking a chance on an upstart program and turning it into a viable NCAA Tournament team.
"It’s just one of those things you have with you the rest of your life and nobody can take it away from you," he said. "And you just feel really good for the athletes because nobody gave that to them, believe me."
