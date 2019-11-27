Tomorrow is Thanksgiving Day and from all of us here at Cal State Bakersfield athletics, we wish you a wonderful day filled with delicious food and quality time with family and friends.
The CSUB men’s basketball season is in full swing and the Roadrunners are in the middle of a four-game home stand.
Ahead of tomorrow’s holiday, we asked some off the `Runners what they are thankful for as they continue their busy season.
Head Coach Rod Barnes: I’m thankful for my faith, my family, and my friends. I am thankful to all of the coaches, players, fans, and supporters who have been a part of my coaching career.
Junior guard Taze Moore: For God, for putting me on earth and turning me into the man I wanted to be. Second, family. Without family, I wouldn’t have gotten as far and they helped me figure out how to get through these stages of life. And everyone who believed in me when I got injured.
Sophomore forward Jack Schoemann: For my family, my friends, my teammates, and my coaches. I’m thankful that I’m able to be with the ones that I care about.
Junior guard Justin Edler-Davis: That I play close enough to home [San Diego] so that my mom and my grandmother can come to every home game.
Junior guard De’Monte Buckingham: For God, for allowing me to have certain opportunities in life. I try to prosper in every way. I’m also thankful for family and the things they do for me.
Here at CSUB Athletics, we are thankful for all of our `Runner fans, for the avid support they have provided our university for nearly 50 years. The Icardo Center brings a distinct advantage to our `Runners, who boast a 43-13 record on the blue Kern Schools Court since Jan. 1, 2015, and a 238-40 record all-time in the building’s 30-year history.
Fans have the opportunity to support the `Runners three more times over the next week as Bakersfield will host Hampton on Friday, take on San Diego Christian on Saturday, and round out the home stand against UC Santa Barbara on Tuesday, Dec. 3.
The Gauchos come to Bakersfield in a preview of a future Big West Conference matchup as CSUB is set to join the league in July of 2020. The `Runners will do their best to send UCSB off with a loss, but we need your help! Come out to the Icardo Center and pack the stands for our White Out game. All fans are encouraged to wear white to support the `Runners and we will be handing out white pom poms to the first 1,000 fans.
With 12 home games remaining, season tickets are still available for CSUB men’s basketball. Fans can also choose to come out on a game-by-game basis. More information about both options are available at GoRunners.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.