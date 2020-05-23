After a decade on the sideline at Cal Sate Bakersfield, Jeff Conarroe is heading home.
The longtime CSUB men's basketball assistant landed the head coaching job at his Alma Mater Colorado College, the school announced on its Twitter page Saturday morning.
A 1999 graduate of the school, Conarroe previously spent one season as an assistant at Colorado College, which competes at the NCAA Division-III level.
“Colorado College is a special place that is an ideal fit for me and my family,” Conarroe said in a press release Saturday. “I am grateful to (Athletic Director) Lesley Irvine for believing in me, her passion for Colorado College and vision for CC Athletics is clear and she is a big reason I am coming home.”
Conarroe was an instrumental part of the best run CSUB had at the Division-I level. In the 2015-16 and 16-17 seasons, the Roadrunners went 49-19, made the NCAA Tournament for the first time in '16 before reaching the Final Four of the NIT in '17.
