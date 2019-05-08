A GoFundMe account has been created by the family of Cal State Bakersfield assistant baseball coach Steve Farrington, who was critically injured in a car accident on Monday in Las Vegas.
According to the account, Farrington was given CPR soon after the accident by a retired doctor on the scene as well as a paramedic and a local sheriff who was traveling in the opposition direction soon after the accident.
Farrington was sent by helicopter to the UMC Trauma Center in Las Vegas where he is being treated for a brain injury known as diffuse axonal injury.
Also according to the account, Farrington is still unconscious and breathing through a ventilator, but has movement in all of his extremities.
"Our dad has a long battle in front of him and we all know what type of fighter he is," Farrington's sons, Brady and Tyler, said in the account.
