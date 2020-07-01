Following years of planning, the events of Wednesday didn't exactly play out the way Kenneth Siegfried envisioned.
After Cal State Bakersfield received an invitation to join the Big West Conference in 2017, Siegfried — the school's athletic director — hoped to host a big, public celebration on the day the Roadrunners became an official member of the conference.
Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic crushed those ambitions and CSUB, which officially joined the Big West on Wednesday, could only commemorate the occasion digitally.
But despite a certain level of disappointment, Siegfried says Wednesday was still a cause for celebration, as he expects the move will prove to be a major success for the school.
“It’s anticlimactic," he said." It’s one of those things we dreamed about for so long. The initial plan was a formal unveiling on the court and that kind of stuff with thousands of fans. That just didn’t happen.
"But while it’s not how we pictured it, the end result is the same. We’re extremely excited about what I believe is a historic day for us. Our dream in kind of now reality. Now we’ve got to get ready to go to work and make an impact and show our value for the Big West.”
Siegfried says athletes and coaches will benefit from a far less strenuous travel schedule than the one they faced in the Western Athletic Conference, which required lengthy flights to states like Texas, Illinois and Missouri. All but one Big West school resides in California.
He also thinks that playing in a more regionalized league will benefit fans, who he believes are starving for strong, local rivalries.
“I believe our community is going to get more and more excited about the fact that we’re playing Cal State Fullerton and Cal Poly and Northridge and all those other Big West schools we used to play," Siegfried said.
When they'll actually begin making those rivalries remains unknown, though Siegfried says school officials have begun to lay the groundwork for when student-athletes can return to campus.
Working on what he called a two-tiered "bucket" system, Siegfried says the first tier would involve letting the Roadrunner men's and women's basketball teams return for socially distant individual workouts at a date that has yet to be determined.
“We’ll kind of determine, based off of those small squad sizes... our comfort level with any additional student-athletes coming back," Siegfried said.
If things go well, a bucket two would be implemented to determine a date for when fall athletes could return. Siegfried expects a decision to be made on the matter at some point between July 15-20.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.