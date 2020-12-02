Coming off a 270-day layoff from game action, the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team still has some residual rust to brush off after night one of the 2020-21 season.
The Roadrunners were held scoreless for a 12-minute, 58-second stretch in the first half and Santa Clara held off a late rally to earn a 53-47 win in CSUB's season opener Wednesday.
It was an offensive war of attrition in the first half, as the Roadrunners fell into a 15-4 hole as they shot just 3 of 22 from the floor, committed 13 turnovers and put up just 11 points.
But thanks to the Broncos missing 16 of their final 17 first-half shots, the Roadrunners were able to pull within four at the break following a late 3 by newcomer Grehlon Easter.
The Broncos finally got into a rhythm and appeared to have the game locked up after stretching their lead to 43-29 with eight minutes to play, only for Taze Moore to spark a Roadrunner rally.
The team's leading scorer a season ago, Moore was held without a point in the first half, but chipped in eight in the second, highlighted by a ferocious one handed dunk right in the face of of Bronco defender Josip Vrankic. Moore's play helped kick-start a 15-5 CSUB rally to cut the deficit to four with three minutes to play.
But that would be as close as CSUB would get, as Santa Clara, which was playing in its fourth game, closed things out at the foul line.
Moore's eight points were a team high as CSUB shot just 32 percent from the field. He added four assists, while Justin Edler-Davis corralled a team-best six rebounds.
CSUB is set to return to action on Monday, when it will host non-NCAA foe Bethesda in its home opener at 7 p.m.