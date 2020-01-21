Rod Barnes has frequently said his team can be dangerous if it finds consistent scoring options outside of Taze Moore and De'Monte Buckingham.
His prediction seems to hold a lot of weight after a recent road trip, where an undermanned Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team earned a pair of conference wins in unfriendly conditions.
With Moore sidelined for all but two minutes after sustaining an ankle injury early in a game against Missouri-Kansas City, the Roadrunners got a much-needed spark from Justin Edler-Davis, who found a rhythm after some prolonged struggles shooting from the outside.
Edler-Davis scored a career-high 25 points, including 13 in overtime, as the Roadrunners took down UMKC 74-64. The junior guard hit 3 of 4 from behind the 3-point line in the overtime period, which helped him earn WAC Player of the Week honors from CollegeSportsMadness.com.
Barnes said his team "got a shot in the arm" from Edler-Davis' performance Thursday, which carried over into a Sunday game at Chicago State, one that was postponed a day due to a midwest blizzard.
With Moore, who played just seven minutes Sunday, still limited, the Roadrunner offense took another hit when Buckingham took a hard fall in the first half. Though he returned to the court, Buckingham was held scoreless and didn't play over the final 10:07.
But thanks to career days by Cam Allen and Greg Lee, who both had career-high 19-point games, CSUB survived, holding the Cougars scoreless for the final 8:13 in a 72-54 win.
Though Chicago State (4-17 overall, 0-6 in the WAC) isn't the toughest opponent, Barnes said it was still encouraging to win so convincingly on a day where his two top scorers were held without a point over the final 38:53.
“It’s been one of our problems all season, just the consistency of it," Barnes said. "So hopefully we’ve found some guys..that can get the job done.”
Despite some of their struggles, Barnes says most of his role players haven't lost confidence in their abilities, and that confidence paid off in the last two games.
“Most of these guys think always that they can go out and get 18 points or whatever," he said. "We’ve just been kind of looking for some help and some consistency and it felt good. It wasn’t a surprise to all of us that we’ve got guys that will step up, it was just the timing. We needed it at that time.”
CSUB wrestlers barrel over Duke
Facing an undermanned Duke team, the Cal State Bakersfield wrestling team had its most prolific scoring day in some time.
The Roadrunners won nine of 10 matches en route to a 41-4 thrashing of the Blue Devils in Bakersfield Sunday.
The most dominant performances came from Jarrod Snyder and Dominic Ducharme, who both earned major decision wins at the heavyweight and 197-pound weight classes respectively. The 'Runners also earned four wins by forfeit.
The scoring output was CSUB's highest in a dual match since a 42-3 win over San Francisco State on Nov. 11, 2016. It was the Roadrunners' best point total against a Division I opponent since Jan. 18, 2015, when they defeated Grand Canyon 43-0.
Elsewhere
• The CSUB women's basketball team will be without starting guard Jasmine Dixon for "about three weeks" coach Greg McCall revealed Tuesday. Dixon sustained a sprain and fractures in her ankle during a game against UMKC last Thursday.
• The Bakersfield College men's and women's basketball teams both lost games at Antelope Valley Saturday. The Renegade men fell 83-77 while the women lost 67-42.
• Kris Rogic and Mikayla Popham each won four events as each concluded winning regular seasons at Fresno Pacific Saturday. The men won 198-84 to finish 4-2, while the women finished 5-4 with a 200-81 victory. The teams will compete in the WAC Championships in Houston beginning Feb. 26.
• Bakersfield College opens its men's golf season at the two-day Pt. Conception Open at the La Purisima Golf Course in Lompoc on Jan. 26 and 27.
