Dealing with a few bumps and bruises, Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball coach Rod Barnes took a conservative approach in a secret scrimmage at California Riverside on Saturday.
While they all participated, injuries limited key Roadrunner players De'Monte Buckingham (knee) Ronne Readus (shoulder), Greg Lee (foot) and Taze Moore (ankle) in their first matchup against another foe this season.
"That normally happens with most teams across the country a week or so out from the season," Barnes said Tuesday.
All four players are likely to be limited again this Saturday, when the Roadrunners host Westcliff in a 7 p.m. exhibition at the Icardo Center. However, Barnes says this is only a precaution, as he expects they will all be ready to go when CSUB opens regular season play against Notre Dame De Namur on Nov. 5.
"I don't want to be healthy for secret scrimmages or exhibition games and not be healthy next Tuesday," he said. “All these guys are still practicing, it’s just we’re not pushing them as hard. Everyone’s available. If we had to play tonight everyone would play. But when you’re playing a scrimmage, you just don’t push your guys as hard."
Barnes did say he was mostly pleased with how his team looked against Riverside, especially on the defensive end, even if he wasn't willing to reveal who actually won the matchup.
"No, I can't do that," he said with a laugh.
BC men have best conference finish since '04
A balanced attack led the Bakersfield College men's cross country team to its best Western State Conference Finals finish in 15 years.
Led by Bryan Gaxiola, who placed 13th in 23:11, the Renegade men took third at Friday's race with a score of 105. Glendale took first with 43, with Moorpark finishing second with 92.
Harrison Wykoff (19th, 23:53), Juan Cadena (23rd, 24:09) and Elias Arteaga (25th, 24:13.9) also had top-25 finishes for BC, which hadn't placed in the top-three at conference since a third-place finish in 2004.
The Renegade women placed eighth with 217 points. Glendale took first with 28 while Oxnard was second with 83.
Gabriela Ramos led the Renegades in 51st in 28:08. Andrea Sotelo was one spot behind her in 28:15.
Elsewhere
• Jonathan Hunter and Jordan Annis both won their weight classes, as Bakersfield took second at the Meat Head Movers Wrestling Tournament at Cuesta College Saturday. Hunter was first at 165, while Annis was victorious at 149.
• The BC women's golf team qualified for the SoCal Regional Tournament with a fourth-place finish at the Wester State Conference Finals Monday. Julia Prouty had a team-best score of 199.
• CSUB's women's and men's soccer teams each earned shutouts in their final home matches of the season. The women defeated Chicago State 3-0 Saturday, while the men topped UTRGV 1-0 Sunday.
• Penelope Zepeda had 13 kills and Bakersfield College earned a 25-17, 25-16, 25-21 sweep over Citrus Friday. The Renegades are 9-0 in Western State play, with their last eight wins coming by sweep.
