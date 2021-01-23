For the fourth game in a row, Cal State Bakersfield fell behind by at least eight points in a Big West road game.
For the first time in that stretch, the Roadrunners didn't have enough juice to come all the way back.
Five UC Riverside players scored in double figures and the Highlanders ended CSUB's six-game win streak with a 70-63 win in men's basketball Saturday afternoon.
After Riverside built up a 17-8 lead early, the teams battled throughout a back-and-forth second half. Justin McCall completed a 6-0 run with a layup with 3:39 to play to give the Roadrunners a 61-60 lead.
But that would be the last time CSUB would be ahead. Riverside answered with a 6-0 run of its own beginning on the ensuing possession on two Jock Perry free throws.
Taze Moore, the reigning Big West Player of the Week who beat the Highlanders with a last-second shot Friday, had another stellar all-around game, finishing with 13 points, six rebounds and five assists.
McCall added 10 points and six rebounds of his own for CSUB, which falls to 10-5 overall and 6-2 in the Big West.
'Runner women flattened
Things were far less pretty for the CSUB women, who couldn't generate any offense in a 64-45 loss to Riverside at home.
The Highlanders hit more 3-pointers (three) than CSUB had field goals (two) in the first quarter and things didn't get better from there. The Roadrunners hit just 17-of-66 from the floor, including a dismal 1-of-14 from 3-point range.
Jayden Eggleston had 13 points and eight rebounds for CSUB, which lost both weekend games to Riverside. The 'Runners are 4-6 overall and 2-4 in the Big West.