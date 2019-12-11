Rod Barnes wasn't expecting a big ovation in his return to his alma mater on Saturday.
Instead, he got two, though one was considerably more enjoyable than the other.
Bringing the Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team to the University of Mississippi, where he thrived for more than two decades as a player and coach, for a Saturday game, Barnes received a standing ovation from fans prior to tipoff.
“It was somewhat overwhelming in a sense," Barnes said. "I just thought we’d get out and they’d recognize I’m a former player there and coach there. Just the ovation that the people gave me and the recognition and the response as far as a standing ovation, it was more than I kind of expected. I just thought it would be normal, but it was more than that.”
It was one of many weekend highlights for Barnes, who got to spend time with family friends and catch up with several former players and coaches. The day before the game, he also got to take his current team on a tour of the National Civil Rights Museum in Memphis, a trip he says was "really an eye opener for some of our guys."
But the game, which the Roadrunners lost 83-67, featured an incident that left a sour taste in Barnes' mouth. While disputing what he thought was a missed foul call, one official hit him with a technical.
Seconds later, Barnes got into a brief exchange with another official. After turning his back to him, he heard a whistle and turned around to discover that official had given him a second technical, sending him to the locker room with 12:30 to play.
Though he did get another ovation as he walked to the locker room, the situation didn't sit well with Barnes, who insists he didn't swear or make any gestures to suggest one technical was coming, let alone two.
“It was a long night for me afterwards," he said. "To have all family and friends and people come out and show the love they have, and the way Ole Miss fans responded, it was just disappointing for our team I didn’t get a chance to finish the game. That’s disappointing to know the last game you (might coach) at your alma mater you got kicked out of the game. I didn’t sleep well at all.
“I just felt like I had gotten blindsided and that doesn’t sit well for me and it doesn’t sit well for my team.”
Barnes was able to put a positive spin on the situation.
Saturday marked just the second time in his coaching career he'd been ejected. The other came in a game at Alabama in 2001 when he was the Ole Miss coach.
That season ended with a trip to the Sweet 16, the only such trip the Rebels have ever made.
"That's a good sign," he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.