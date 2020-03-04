Though circumstances prevented her from reaching her ultimate goal, Autumn D'Arcy still left the WAC on a record-setting high note.
The Cal State Bakersfield sophomore standout earned her third, fourth and fifth conference titles at the WAC Swimming and Diving Championships in Houston last week.
In a hectic event, D'Arcy left with three championships, winning the 200-yard individual medley in 2:02.15, the 100 butterfly in 52.61 and the 200 fly in 1:58.56, helping lead the Roadrunners to a fifth-place score of 434.
The wins gave D'Arcy 24 for the season, breaking the previous record of 23, set by Paola Hernandez in 2016-17.
D'Arcy has known Hernandez for years, striking up a friendship with her in high school when she used to attend CSUB events to watch her sister Summer D'Arcy compete. The pair has stayed close as Hernandez currently works in Creative Services and Broadcasting with the CSUB athletic department.
"It's super excellent to follow in her footsteps," D'Arcy said. "It's super cool to be like her in any way."
Unfortunately for D'Arcy, circumstances beyond her control helped prevent her from qualifying for NCAA Nationals.
A city water main break at the host site at the University of Houston forced the cancellation of multiple days of competition. As a result, Thursday's preliminary races were scored as timed finals.
Normally given a chance to record a second swim, D'Arcy had just one opportunity and ended up missing the qualifying time in the 100 fly by 0.12 seconds.
"I was a little sad about it (but I'll just) move onto next year," D'Arcy said. "I'll try to make it next year."
D'Arcy was joined on the winner's podium by freshman teammate Mikayla Popham, who took first in the 200 (1:47.36) and 500 (4:52.55) freestyle races.
Popham admits it was stressful dealing with the water issue that impacted the tournament, but felt she and her teammates handled it well.
"Obviously, it was eventful," she said. "But I guess it showed you can still do well if things do not go to plan. It made me realize how important swimming fast in the heats during the day is."
The Roadrunner men placed sixth with a score of 341.5. Air Force had a winning score of 864 in the men's event, while Northern Arizona was the women's champion with 677.5 points.
Coronavirus forces WAC basketball cancellations
Multiple WAC basketball games have been cancelled due to the coronavirus scare, and those cancellations could potentially impact seeding for the upcoming conference tournaments.
Chicago State announced that its men's basketball team will not travel for scheduled games against Seattle on March 5 and Utah Valley on March 7, while the Cougar women's team will not host games against UVU and Seattle on the same days.
Missouri-Kansas City's men's basketball team, which entered the week tied with the Redhawks for fourth in the conference with a mark of 7-7, will also not travel for a scheduled game at Seattle on March 7.
The games, filed as no contests, will count as wins for Utah Valley and Seattle and will help position them for higher seeds at the WAC Tournament in Las Vegas from March 11-14.
The Redhawks and UMKC both entered the week a half game back of Texas-Rio Grande Valley for the second seed while a Utah Valley win moves the Wolverines to 6-9 and into a sixth-place tie with CSUB.
On the women's side, Utah Valley (10-5) is guaranteed a finish no worse than third with the win, while the Redhawks (7-8) move into a sixth-place tie with CSUB for the No. 6 seed.
The Roadrunner men and women finish the regular season against Grand Canyon Saturday. The men are on the road at 5 p.m. while the women are at home for a 2 p.m. tip.
Elsewhere
• Three local athletes will make the jump from Bakersfield College to four-year schools. BHS grad Edgar Gonzalez will transfer to play soccer at CSUB, while former teammate Christian Gonzalez (Ridgeview) committed to Humboldt State. In football, East High graduate Angel Baez committed to Kansas Wesleyan.
• With five all-conference finishes, the CSUB women's track and field team placed sixth with a score of 25 at the WAC Indoor Championships over the weekend.
• The CSUB wrestling team will take part in the Pac-12 Championships at Stanford on Saturday.
• BC softball opens conference play with a 2:30 p.m. game at West Los Angeles Thursday. The Renegade baseball team lost 2-1 to LA Mission in their conference opener Tuesday.
