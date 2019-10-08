Autumn D'Arcy's assault on the CSUB swim team record book continued in the Roadrunner's first meet of the 2019-20 season.
Having already set multiple records during her freshman campaign, D'Arcy added the 200 butterfly record to her resume at the USC Trojan Invite over the weekend. D'Arcy placed fourth overall in the 23-swimmer event, finishing in a time of 1:59.37
D'Arcy set program marks in the 100 butterfly (52.53) and 200 IM (1:59.97) and was also part of a group that set the Roadrunner record in the 200 freestyle relay (1:32.91) last season. She ended the year as WAC champion in both the the 100 fly and 200 IM.
The CSUB men and women return to the pool for an 11 a.m. meet at UNLV on Saturday.
Gonzales takes 1st, 'Gades second at Santa Ana
Behind a winning performance by Adrian Gonzalez, Bakersfield College took second at the Santa Ana Wrestling Tournament on Saturday.
The Renegades finished with a team score of 101, 27 points behind winner Cerritos College.
Gonzalez, a Bakersfield High School graduate, earned BC's lone victory at 149 pounds. He sealed a championship with an 11-3 win over Santa Ana's Benji Naveratte in the final round.
Another former Driller, Jordan Annis, finished second at 197. Scott Hokit also earned a runner-up finished for BC at 174.
The Renegades host Moorpark in a conference dual at 6 p.m. Friday.
BC men cross country take second at WSC Preview
Bakersfield had a strong showing at the Western State Conference Preview race in Whittier Friday, taking second with a score of 84.
Glendale placed first with a score of 41.
Bryan Gaxiola (Ridgeview) had the top run for the Renegades, taking sixth in 20:20.
Highland grads Harrison Wykoff and Justin Frando also finished in the top-20. Wykoff took 15th in 20:56, with Frando placing 19th in 21:18.
The Renegades placed eighth in the women's race. BC returns to action for the WSC Finals at the Fairbanks Cross Country Course in San Luis Obispo at 1 p.m. on Oct. 25.
Elsewhere
• The ninth-ranked BC volleyball team is 4-0 in Western State South play. After opening with a 3-1 win over Canyons, the Renegades have swept three straight opponents, allowing just 13.5 points per set in the process. They travel to West LA for a 6 p.m. match Friday.
• Milica Vukobrat had a team-high 16 kills, the last of which put CSUB ahead for good in the fifth set of a 25-23, 16-25, 25-22, 25-19, 15-13 volleyball victory over Seattle on Saturday. The Roadrunners are on the road for matches against New Mexico State Thursday and UT Rio Grande Valley Saturday.
• Mubelele Mhango scored two first-half goals to lead Bakersfield College men's soccer to a 2-1 win over Santa Monica on Friday. The Renegades are off until an Oct. 18 home match against Antelope Valley.
• The CSUB women's soccer team opened WAC play 1-1, losing 3-1 to California Baptist Friday before rebounding for a 3-2 win over Utah Valley Sunday. The Roadrunners are at Seattle Thursday, then host UMKC Saturday.
