Cal State Bakersfield wrestling coach Manny Rivera hoped to see his team make noticeable improvements before the start of the Pac-12 season.
If Sunday is any indication, CSUB is on the right track.
The Roadrunners had what Rivera called “the best dual we’ve had as a team” this season, winning in seven of 10 weight classes to defeat 25th-ranked Fresno State 26-10 in Bakersfield on Sunday.
The win was the ‘Runners’ third over a ranked opponent in the last two seasons, with two of them coming against the in-state rival Bulldogs, who were also ranked 25th when CSUB defeated them 18-12 last season.
“It being an in-state rival right up the road, it’s always a little extra satisfying to beat those guys if I’m being honest,” Rivera said.
The Roadrunners got a pair of major decisions to help pad their lead. Russell Rohlfing topped Greg Gaxiola 10-2 at 149 pounds, with Dom Ducharme topping Isaiah Perez 13-0 at 197.
Two ‘Runners also got payback against wrestlers who’d previously beaten them.
Jacob Thalin avenged an early season loss to Ricky Padilla with a 5-2 win at 165. At 157, Wyatt Gerl snapped a three-match losing streak to Jacob Wright. Gerl started on top and held Wright down the entire second period, which helped lead him to 3-2 win.
The Roadrunners, who improved to 4-4 in dual matches, are hoping to build on Sunday’s win as conference competitions begins. With their next four matches — beginning with a Friday, 7 p.m. home matchup with Oregon State — coming against Pac-12 foes, Rivera says it’s all about consistency with his team.
“It’s great (to look impressive) once, but to do it every time is the important thing,” he said. “We’re definitely going in the right direction, it’s just a matter of keeping it there.”
Elsewhere
• Jacob Baker and Wes Bradford each had three hits, Bradford and Will Reynolds had two RBIs and four pitchers combined on a three-hitter as Bakersfield College defeated Cerro Coso 9-0 Saturday.
• CSUB's women's basketball team will host Cal Baptist in its annual Education Day game at 11 a.m. Wednesday.
• Bakersfield College is off to a 2-0 start in women's tennis, following a 5-4 win over Fresno last Tuesday and an 8-1 win against Reedley last Thursday.
• BC will open the men's and women's swimming season at the WSC Preview at Ventura at 11 a.m. Friday.
