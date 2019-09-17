Hoping to see significant growth by his young team heading into conference play, Cal State Bakersfield women's soccer coach Sebastian Vecchio appears to be getting his wish.
The 4-3-1 Roadrunners enter the week on a three-game unbeaten streak and played arguably their most complete game of the year in a 2-0 home win over Incarnate Word on Sunday. Chelsee Duran and Sophie Freeman each had second-half goals and CSUB finished the day with a 19-3 shot advantage.
The Roadrunners, who are 2-0-1 on the road, have a good chance to extend their streak this Friday, when they travel to Southern Utah to face a Thunderbird team that has been outscored 17-0 during an 0-6 start.
Things get tougher in a return trip home Sunday, when CSUB hosts a 5-1-2 Sacramento State team that hasn't lost since its season opener. The Hornets have won five straight against CSUB and hold a 7-1 all-time edge in the series.
CSUB men take top-10 opponent to OT
Seemingly left for dead in the final minutes, the Cal State Bakersfield men's soccer team made seventh-ranked St. Mary's sweat out an overtime win in Bakersfield last Friday.
After a furious Roadrunner rally in the final seven minutes extended the game, the Gaels survived in the extra frame, as a goal by Anders Engebretsen 3:55 into overtime led SMC to a 3-2 win.
CSUB looked to be out of it after St. Mary's took a 2-0 lead on an Lucas Andrews goal in the 80th minute. But after Niklas Korber scored in the 84th minute, Ryan Goldsmith answered exactly two minutes later to push the contest to overtime.
Friday marked the second time the 1-5 Roadrunners lost a one-goal game to a top-10 team, following a 2-1 loss to Duke on Sept. 1.
CSUB will get 12 days off before opening conference play with a 7 p.m. match at San Jose State on Sept. 28.
Renegade volleyball suffers first loss
Another highly ranked opponent knocked the Bakersfield College volleyball team from the ranks of the unbeaten Saturday.
In four tight sets decided by three points or less, the Renegades came out on the wrong end of things in a 25-22, 25-23, 26-28, 25-23 loss to No. 11 MiraCosta.
Penelope Zepeda had 20 kills, Sophia Palm had 37 assists and Jessica Merante had 26 digs and four aces for the Renegades, who fell from No. 4 to No. 8 in the state rankings. BC hosts Ventura college at 6 p.m. Wednesday.
Elsewhere
• Bakersfield College wrestling will compete at a tournament at Sacramento City College, beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
