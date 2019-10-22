When discussing her success, Cal State Bakersfield volleyball player Sidney Wicks prefers to stay in distribution mode.
The redshirt senior setter from Aurora, Colo., joined an exclusive club last week, when she became just the 10th player to accumulate 2,000 assists in a Roadrunner uniform.
She crossed that threshold in a 3-2 loss to Grand Canyon after setting teammate Emily Hansen up for a third-set kill. It was part of a standout night for Hicks, who recorded a career-best 54 assists against the Antelopes.
She became the 10th CSUB player to record 2,000 assists and the first since 2015. Wicks enters Thursday's match against UMKC with 2,056 assists and needs just two more to move past Joy Burkholder for the ninth most in program history.
Though "super honored and excited to reach that milestone," Wicks made a point to deflect praise to the hitters who helped her reach it.
"I remember those good hitters putting balls away, especially in clutch moments," she said. "They're the ones getting all the kills to help me get to that point."
Two former teammates singled out for praise were Sydney Haynes and Aleksandra Djordjevic, who in 2017, recorded kills off of consecutive Hicks passes for the final points of a critical 30-28, third-set against Texas Rio Grande Valley in a WAC Championship. CSUB eventually won the match in in four sets.
With four-straight losses and a 2-6 record in WAC play, CSUB appears to be a long shot to earn another trip to the NCAA Tournament. But with time running out on her career, duplicating the success of two season's ago is the only thing on Wicks' mind.
"We all know we're capable of winning a WAC championship," she said. "We're improving inch-by-inch and little-by-little, but I know there's a lot more work that we need to do. That's what we're pushing ourselves to."
Zepeda earn Player of the Week honors
Penelope Zepeda earned state recognition as she helped the Bakersfield College volleyball team keep rolling.
Zepeda was named the SoCal State Player of the Week by the California Community College Women's Volleyball Association after recording 33 kills and 29 digs in sweeps over West LA, Antelope Valley and College of the Canyons.
The fifth-ranked Renegades have now won 20 consecutive sets during a seven-match win streak. They look to keep rolling in a road matchup with Glendale at 6 p.m. today.
BC wrestling takes second at Southern Duals
Bakersfield earned wins over Palomar and Mt. Sac before falling 43-3 to Cerritos in the championship round of the Palomar College Duals on Saturday.
Daniel Schoene, a freshman heavyweight from Bakersfield High School, went 3-0 on the day, securing a perfect record with a 3-2 decision over Randy Arriaga of Cerritos in the final round.
Elsewhere
• The CSUB baseball program announced the hiring of new assistant coach Mike Kinkade on Friday. Kinkade played six seasons in the Major Leagues as a member of the Mets, Blue Jays, Orioles and Dodgers.
• Emily Lostetter recorded a hat trick and the Bakersfield women's soccer team emphatically snapped an eight-game winless streak with a 7-0 win over West LA on Monday.
• The CSUB men's swim team took second at both the CSUB Sprint Classic Friday and the Roadrunner Invitational Saturday. Kris Rogic and Loren Gillilan earned wins in the 50-yard backstroke and 50 butterfly, while teaming with Linus Richer and Ryan Brimer to win the 800 free relay Friday. Brimer, Richie Campbell, Gillilan and Rogic also won the 400 free relay Saturday, while Noah Hultner took first in the 1,000 free.
• The CSUB women's swim team also took second at both weekend events with Jayssie Haynes and Autumn D'Arcy each earning wins on both days. Jayssie Haynes won the400 individual medley Friday and the 200-yard breaststroke Saturday. D'Arcy won the 50 butterfly Friday and the 100 free Saturday.
• Edgar Gonzales scored three minutes in and the BC defense allowed just two shots in a 1-0 win in the men's soccer conference opener Friday.
