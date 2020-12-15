The Cal State Bakersfield men's basketball team is trying to prevent its non-conference schedule from coming to a premature end.
On Monday, the Roadrunners' final scheduled non-conference game against Life Pacific was canceled at the request of Life Pacific. This left the Roadrunners looking at a potential 15-day layoff before its Big West opener against UC Davis on Dec. 27.
Since the cancellation, head coach Rod Barnes says the team has been looking for one, possibly two replacement games to fill the void on the schedule.
Barnes is hoping to add an additional contest as early as Thursday, and says CSUB even got close to finding an opponent just hours after Monday's cancelation, only for it to fall through.
"It's an hour-to-hour basis," Barnes said. "We had a game we thought, yesterday, (then) we lost it. There’s a lot of jockeying for position and places and times and so much going on. Until we get a contract, we won’t know exactly if we’re playing or not. We do have possibilities this week and next week though.”
Having played just four games thus far, Barnes says it will be critical for his players to get as much game action under their belts as possible before their inaugural year of play in the Big West.
“We just need to get on the court so we can find out what we truly need to work on and just have enough film to go through with our guys and enough time on the floor together," Barnes said. "Hopefully we can play a game this week and hopefully next week also.”
Barnes is also hopeful that guard Shaun Williams, a transfer from Kansas State, will become eligible to play as early as Thursday afternoon.
Williams, a 6-foot-3 point guard who transferred to CSUB mid-season last year, is expected to add additional depth to a team that already has 10 players averaging 12 or more minutes per game.
“He's a talented point guard," Barnes said. "I think he brings something different … to our team. Just to have another guard with his size and his talent, it just makes us a different team.”
Lexus Green returns to practice
After missing the team's previous game with a concussion, point guard Lexus Green is set to return to the starting lineup of the CSUB women's basketball team this week.
Coach Greg McCall said Green, a former star at Garces Memorial High School, was a full practice participant Tuesday and expects she'll be available when the Roadrunners visit Fresno State Thursday.
"She should be ready to go," McCall said. "We're expecting her to be ready to go for Thursday's game so we're very excited about that."
Without Green, who scored 15 points in each of CSUB's first two games, Roadrunner guards struggled in a 59-49 loss to Santa Clara Friday, as the team finished just 1-of-14 from 3-point range and committed 24 turnovers.