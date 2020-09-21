Heading into the ultra-competitive Big West Conference, the Cal State Bakersfield baseball team recently brought in a coach with valuable experience in the league.
The Roadrunners recently announced the hire of Quinn Hawksworth, who will coach hitters and infielders while also helping with recruiting at CSUB.
In 2020, Hawksworth held a similar role in a volunteer basis at fellow Big West institution UC Santa Barbara. The Gauchos opened the season 13-2 and had won eight consecutive games before the season was canceled by COVID-19.
"My family and I are excited to join this community and be a part of this program," Hawksworth recently told the CSUB Athletics website. "Bakersfield is a special place and CSUB Baseball has such a high ceiling, with the potential to accomplish so much on and off the field. I'm blessed to be a part of the growth and development of this program and our student-athletes."
This will be the third Division I stop for Hawksworth, who began his coaching career as an assistant director of operations for national powerhouse Oregon State in 2016.
CSUB AD Siegfried joins diversity organization
Cal State Bakersfield Athletic Director Kenneth "Ziggy" Siegfried is one of 30 Division I athletic directors to take the AthleticDirectorU Collegiate Coaching Diversity Pledge, or CCDP.
The newly created pledge is described as "a commitment to including a diverse group of candidates in the finalist pool for head coach vacancies in men's basketball, women's basketball, and football." Its mission is to create hiring opportunities for coaches who come from underrepresented minority groups.
"When I heard about the Collegiate Coaching Diversity Pledge, I immediately knew it was an initiative I wanted to support," Siegfried told the school's athletics webpage. "I am committed to leading CSUB Athletics while holding a high standard of equality and diversity. Our athletics department is founded on mutual respect for each other as human beings and I believe this pledge reinforces that philosophy."
The Big West is one of 18 Division I conferences with athletic directors who have endorsed the CCDP initiative.
