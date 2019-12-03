Bakersfield College saw its volleyball season end one match shy of the state tournament, and coach Carl Ferreira has a simple explanation as to why.
"Sometimes you just get beat," Ferreira said in regards to a 3-1 loss to Grossmont in the second round of the SoCal Regionals Saturday. "It's not that you're doing things wrong, it's just that the other team did a few things better."
It was the Renegades who came out better in the opening set, winning 25-23 behind 15 unforced errors by the Griffins. They then put themselves in good position to potentially steal another set, forcing a 12-12 tie in the second.
But Grossmont, who Ferreira said was "No doubt the best team we played this year," found an offensive rhythm, closing the second set on a 13-4 run to tie the match.
The Griffins, who had four players record double-digit kills, pulled ahead with another strong close, scoring the last three points of set three for a 25-22 win. They then ended the match, as well as BC's season, with another 25-22 win in set four.
The loss brings an end to another productive season for the Renegades, who finished 21-3 and entered Saturday's match on a 13-match win streak.
As usual, the roster will look much different next year. BC loses the services of eight sophomores, including Western State South Player of the Year Penelope Zepeda.
But for a program that's 35-1 in conference matches over the last four seasons, Ferreira isn't planning to lower his standards.
"A rising tide floats all boats," he said. "A great program empowers everybody, and I like to think that's what we have."
Elsewhere
• Isayas Aris and Shannon Wafer both scored 18 points, and the BC men's basketball team improved to 6-0 with a 75-44 win over West Hills Coalinga last Wednesday. The Renegades are at Porterville Friday.
• The Cal State Bakersfield women's basketball team stayed unbeaten at home with an 80-71 win over North Carolina Central Monday. Vanessa Austin had a team-high 15 points for the 5-3 Roadrunners, who host Pacific at 1 p.m. Saturday.
• BC wrestling will take part in the Southern Regionals at Santa Ana College at 9 a.m. Saturday. The State Championships at Fresno City College will take place on Dec. 13 and 14.
