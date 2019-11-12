After dropping just three sets in an unbeaten run through Western State East in 2018, the Bakersfield College volleyball team didn't have much room for improvement this fall.
They still found a way.
The Renegades capped off another perfect conference run, this time with a 12-0 finish in the WSC South, on Friday, ending the regular season with a 25-22, 25-13, 26-28, 25-13 win at Antelope Valley.
Friday's match was a bit of an anomaly, as it was a rare occurrence in which BC didn't win via sweep. The third set loss ended a 34-set winning streak that started all the way back to the conference opener on Oct. 18.
In conference, the Renegades won 36 of 38 sets and are 35-1 in the WSC over the last four seasons.
BC coach Carl Ferreira says he and his staff put very little emphasis on winning in dominant fashion, and the veteran coach believes that's a big reason why his teams are so often able to do so.
"If somebody said we won 36 of 38 sets, well, that’s the first time it came up," Ferreira said. "I would not have been able to tell you that. Because that’s not how we think. And I think as an athlete you have to be that way or it just can get away from you very fast.”
Though happy to have won 95 percent of conference sets, Ferreira won't spend much time celebrating the accomplishment.
“The past is nothing but mischief to today’s success," he said. "We try to move on and be very mindful as to the next task.”
The next task will be postseason play. The Renegades, who are ranked sixth in the SoCal region and 13th in the state, hope to get a home match when the playoffs begin at the end of the month.
Seeding and schedules will be revealed on Nov. 21.
BC wrestlers win SCWA title
Prolonged conference success also continued for the BC wrestling team, which won its third SCWA Conference title in four seasons on Saturday.
The Renegades took first at the six-team tournament in Bakersfield with 176 points, 13.5 better than runner-up West Hills College-Leemore.
Bakersfield got to the top behind first-place finishes by Alexis Becerra at 141 pounds, Scott Hokit at 174, Jordan Annis at 184 and Ricardo Gonzalez at 197.
The Renegades improved to 5-0 in conference duals with the win.
Elsewhere
• The Cal State Bakersfield men's soccer team will open the WAC Tournament with an 11 a.m. match against San Jose State at the Cadet Soccer Stadium in Colorado Springs Wednesday. The Roadrunners finished conference play with a record of 6-5, good enough to earn the No. 4 seed.
• The CSUB volleyball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a come-from-behind 20-25, 27-25, 25-27, 25-18, 15-5 win over Texas Rio Grande Valley on Monday. Rafa Bonifacio set a CSUB single-match Division I record with 39 digs.
• The 1-4 BC women's basketball team earned its first win, 64-61, over Solano last Thursday. The Renegades then fell 55-51 to Riverside Friday and 66-59 against Rio Hondo Saturday.
• CSUB's women's basketball team came up empty on a trip to the Pacific Northwest, losing 80-49 to Washington Friday and 92-48 to Gonzaga Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.