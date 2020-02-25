Casey Goodman seemed mostly unmoved by what she accomplished on Friday.
With its 9-5 win over Allan Hancock, the Bakersfield College softball team earned Goodman, the team's third-year head coach, her 100th career victory.
Sixty-six of those wins have come during a record-breaking start to her time with the Renegades.
She led BC to a program-record 33 wins and a berth in the second round of the SoCal Regionals in her first year in 2018. She followed that up by earning the best conference record in school history as the Renegades went 16-0 in the WSC North in 2019.
So how excited was Goodman to crossing the century mark?
"It's a great accomplishment, I guess," she said. "I don't really put a whole lot of weight into (individual wins). I always give the credit for the wins to the kids and I take the losses.
"Mostly I'm just grateful for all the athletes I've had during those 100 wins. They're the biggest part of it."
Having worked through a tough non-conference slate with a record of 8-6 entering Tuesday's game, the Renegades are set to begin another conference run, this time through the WSC South, when they travel to face West Los Angeles on March 5.
After a slow start, Goodman believes a new-look pitching staff is starting to catch up to a postseason-ready offense that entered Tuesday second in the state in walks (64) and in the top 20 of several major offensive categories including runs (103), hits (126) and team RBIs (94).
And after facing some of the state's best teams in the opening weeks of the season, Goodman is confident her club is ready for another great run through conference play.
"The schedule will really set us up for the conference season and that's the most important (thing)," she said. "We're moving in the right direction at the right time."
Wandick, Gonzalez earn all-conference honors
Dasia Wandick and Alyssa Gonzalez ended the 2019-20 women's basketball season by being named to the All WSC South team.
Wandick, a sophomore from Independence High School, averaged a team-high 15.3 points and 8.1 rebounds for the Bakersfield College women's team this year. Wandick also led the team in steals (1.9) and blocks (0.7) per game.
Gonzalez, a sophomore from Tulare, averaged 10.9 points while recording a team-best 3.0 assists per game. BC, which lost its season finale 70-53 to College of the Canyons Friday, finished the year 11-17, 5-9 in conference play.
The Renegade men wrapped the year at 16-12 with a 79-67 win over College of the Canyons Friday. Leading scorer Tyrell Coleman (17.1 ppg) had a phenomenal close to his season, scoring a career high 34 points.
Elsewhere
• The Cal State Bakersfield men' and women's swimming and diving teams begin the four-day WAC Championships in Houston on Wednesday.
• The Bakersfield College women's track team took first in seven events to win the WSC North meet on Friday with a score of 183. The Renegade men won four events to take second with a score of 123.5.
• The CSUB baseball team improved to 4-3 as Davonte Butler threw six innings of shutout ball in a 2-0 win over San Francisco Sunday.
• In a 69-54 loss to Seattle on Saturday, Taze Moore became the first player in the history of the CSUB men's basketball program to record 500 points, 200 rebounds, 100 assists, 75 steals and 50 blocks.
• CSUB men's and women's track teams will compete in the WAC Indoor Championships in Boise, Idaho Thursday and Friday.
• The CSUB beach volleyball team has yet to drop a set during a 4-0 start to the season.
