When Rich Hughes says his team has been "rebounding the ball pretty well" to start the season, he seems to be making a significant understatement.
Through five games, the Bakersfield College men's basketball team is averaging more rebounds than any other team in the CCCAA, pulling down 48.4 per contest. Only one team has a better rebounding margin than BC, which is grabbing 19.8 more boards a game than its opponents.
So far, BC has held a plus-20 or better rebounding edge in all but one of its games, with the best showing coming against Napa Valley on Saturday, in which the Renegades recorded 62 rebounds en route to an 85-62 win that pushed their record to 5-0.
Sophomore transfer Isayas Aris has led the rebounding charge, pulling down a WSC South best 10.6 per game.
Aris is also one of two BC players averaging double-figures in scoring. His 12.4 points per game average is second on the team to the 16.8 being scored by fellow transfer and Bakersfield High School graduate Tyrell Coleman.
With just three players returning from a year ago, Hughes expected his offense would take time to develop. So far, that's been the case, especially in the half court, as BC is committing 18.2 turnovers per game.
"I think our defense has pretty much carried us," he said. "A couple guys I thought would be good scorers haven't found their way yet."
Having been able to secure a perfect win percentage despite inconsistent play on one end, Hughes says the sky's the limit for his team once the offense starts clicking.
"Hopefully (things) get better with our offense because we could have something special," he said. "I don't think they're the best team I've coached as far as talent is concerned, but they have a chance to be as good as any team I've had. We've just to to continue to get better."
BC wrestling wins Brawl at East LA
Behind three first-place finishes, the Bakersfield College wrestling team took home top honors at the 20-team Brawl at East LA Saturday.
BC finished with a score of 94.5, eight points better than Dixie State, Cerritos and Santa Ana, who finished in a three-way tie for second.
Scott Hokit (163), Jonathan Hunter (174) and Ricky Gonzalez (197) all earned weight class wins for the Renegades, who return to action at the Southern Regionals on Dec. 7
Elsewhere
• Nice BC football players earned all-conference honors from the SCFA North. Tight end Zach Hartsfield, running back Isaiah Martin, defensive tackle Holden Williams, safety Justin Harrington and linebackers Brock Mather and Anthony Villanueva all earned First-Team designation, while running back Shane Jones, defensive end Devon Zinn and cornerback Zach Hernandez were All-Second Team honorees.
• The BC soccer team suffered a heartbreaking end to its historic season, falling 1-0 in double overtime to Fullerton in the opening round of the CCCAA SoCal Regionals Saturday. Arnold Gomez scored the winning goal for Fullerton in the 110th minute.
• CSUB swimmer Autumn D'Arcy broke her own school record in the 200-yard butterfly, winning with a swim of 1:59.14 at the Pepperdine Winter Invitational over the weekend.
• Wyatt Gerl finished second at 157 pounds, while three other Cal State Bakersfield wrestlers took third in their weight classes at the Roadrunner Open Sunday. Girl also earned the decisive 3-0 decision over Hunter Shaut to clinch CSUB's first win of the season, a 16-15 win over Buffalo Friday.
• The Renegade men's cross country team placed 16th in the CCCAA State Finals in Fresno Saturday. Bryan Gaxiola had the team's best run, placing 31st in 21:24.
• BC women's basketball went 1-2 in three games over the weekend, giving the Renegades a 2-6 record on the season.
